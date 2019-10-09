Eric Anthony Woodrow

Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Holland Church of Christ Christian Union
New Holland, OH
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Holland Church of Christ Christian Union
New Holland, OH
Obituary
The funeral for Eric Anthony Woodrow, 53, of Jeffersonville, was held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union with the Rev. Larry Doss, pastor at the church, officiating. Missi Knisley gave a tribute in memory of her brother. Cheryl Stockwell sang "Mary Did You Know," and Sue Thomas, Lori Bach and Jowanna Hood sang "I Can Only Imagine," to the piano accompaniment of Linda Conley.

Pallbearers for the burial in Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield were Brent and Max Knisley, Chris Zimmer, Daryl Pruitt, Barry Coe, Andy, Mark and Randy Merriman, Jr.

Eric, husband of Joanne Bultman Woodrow, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
Published in Record Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
