ERNEST EDMAN PERRY, age 85, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. at his home. He was born on February 12, 1935 in Jackson County, Ohio to Ernest Wesley and Thelma Laverne Yerian Perry. He was a graduate of Bloomingburg High School. Ernest began his career at North American Aviation in Columbus. He then transferred to Cincinnati Milacron where he worked as a computer programmer until his retirement. He enjoyed doing home improvements, working in his yard, listening to bluegrass and country music, hunting, camping, golfing, following the Cincinnati Reds, and riding his motorcycle. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Ann Grimm Perry, whom he married on June 29, 1977; the mother of his children, Leona Rose Kellis Perry; siblings, Orville Radcliff, Doris Williams, Charles Perry, James Perry, and David Perry; and step-daughters, Cathy Lambert, and Brenda Porterfield. Survivors include his children, Rev. Dr. Ernest L. (Kirsten) Perry, Rose L. Glispie, Douglas W. (Allen) Perry, and Kevin W. Perry; step-children, Lisa (Rob) Houze, Nancy McClure, and Allen (Rebecca) Porterfield; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and siblings, Lois West, Franklin (Rita) Perry, Nina Nash, and Barbara (Roger) Wiget. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Ernest Perry officiating at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.