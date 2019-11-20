Ernest Junior Barnett, 84, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:21 a.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where he had been residing two years.

Junior was born June 17, 1935, in New Holland, Ohio to William Ernest and Garnet Kearns Barnett. He lived most of his life in Washington Court House.

Before his retirement he was a groundskeeper at the Washington Country Club.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Vonnie Shadley and Helen Davis.

Junior is survived by a brother, Ronald Barnett and four sisters, Nancy M. Rolfe, Bessie Posey, Phyllis Phillips and her husband, Joey, and Garnet Shadley, all of Washington Court House. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of the service.

