The funeral for Ernest Junior Barnett, 84, of Washington C.H., was held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Joe Duvall officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Charlie Staten, Eddie and Tyler Conger, Brandon and Bryce Nicholson, Manuel Gonzalez and Nathan Phillips.

Junior, a retired groundskeeper at Washington Court Club, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County.