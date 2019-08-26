Esther Sonora Groves, 87 of London died Sunday August 25, 2019. Born January 8, 1932 in Madison County to James E. and Kittie L. (Long) Manning. Esther retired from BCI & I in 1993 after 30 years of service.

Survived by special niece and family Jodi Lambert-Chamberlain (Mike) and family Kari and Brian Fazio, Megan Lambert-Chamberlain (Zack Sharp), Drew Lambert-Chamberlain; great great nephews Parker Fazio and Lincoln Sharp and several nieces and nephews. Brother in law Joe (Gail Truitt) Groves; sister in law Dorothy Groves; special friends Jeanne Daugherty and Mary Bush. Preceded in death by her parents, husband John W. Groves on February 14, 2012, sisters Virginia Manning, Minnie (George) Rowe, Barbara (Bill) Medors, Patty (Delano) Lambert; brothers Dick Manning, Bill Manning, Paul (Bessie) Manning, Tex Manning; brothers in law Harry (Viola) Groves and David Groves.

The family invites friends to call at the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE on Tuesday (8-27) from 5-7 PM. Graveside service will be held Wednesday (8-28) at 11:00 AM in Paint Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Lee Stanley officiating. Condolences to www.rldfh.com.