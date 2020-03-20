Ethel F. Jett, age 87, of Groveport, OH passed away peacefully in her sleep March 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 2, 1932 in Gallipolis, OH to the late Robert and Nellie Burgess. Ethel was prolific in writing poems, an amazing cook, loved all flowers and gardening, artistic and creative in life, a devoted Christian and caregiver to all family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roger Jett. Survivors include her son, Rick (Amanda) Jett; daughter, Debby (Troy) Chappelear; grandchildren, Chrissy (Josh) Short, Annette (Josh) Harris, Ryan (Heidi) Jett, Scott (Chelsea) Jett, Tanner Jett and Jillian Jett; great grandchildren, Reese Short, Mason Harris, Braxton Short, Mia Jett, Max Harris, Lucas Jett, Rory Jett, Connor Jett and Delaney Jett. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a . The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.