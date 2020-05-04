Eugene Lee Gad, 90, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 5:18 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where he had been a resident since December 2019. Gene was born March 23, 1930, in Montgomery County, Illinois to Thomas Anthony and Sophia Pomiklo Gad. He moved to Washington Court House in 1960, from Dayton. He had formerly worked for Standard Register in Dayton, National Cash Register in both Dayton and Washington Court House, Hennigan Printing in Florence, KY, National Graphics in Columbus, Stevenson Printing in Cincinnati and Guweilers in Washington Court House. Gene was a member of St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, the former Lois Jean Butts, on March 26, 2006, and three brothers, Thomas, Andrew and John Gad. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Tommy Coe of Washington Court House and Jeannie and David Butterfield of Fishers, IN; four grandchildren, Scott (Dawn) Coe, Matthew (Bridget) Coe and Brad (Julie) Coe, all of Washington Court House and Sean Butterfield of Las Vegas, NV; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Father Tim Lynch, parochial vicar at the church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Contributions may be made to St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, 219 South North Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or Heartland Hospice, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43633-0086. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.