A private family graveside service for Eugene Lee Gad, 90, of Washington Court House was held Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Father Tim Lynch, parochial vicar at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, officiating. Pallbearers were Scott, Matthew, Brad and Dillon Coe, Nick Barrett and Caylib Holt. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Gene, a retired printer and widower of Lois Butts Gad, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where he had been residing since December 2019.

May 5, 2020
Hank and I wish to extend our sympathy to you and your family. Please know that our prayers are with you.
gamma white
Friend
