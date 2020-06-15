Eva Leona Wallace Botts, age 92, of Wilmington, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, from 10-11am, when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Bowersville. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.