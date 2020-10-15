1/1
Evelyn D. Martindill
1925 - 2020
EVELYN D. MARTINDILL, age 94, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:39 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 26, 1925 in Cherokee County, North Carolina to Parker and Bessie Pullium Derreberry. She was a 1943 graduate of Andrews High School in North Carolina. One week after graduating high school, Evelyn married the love of her life, Sgt. Elmer Alvin Martindill. Evelyn was employed at the Ivie Funeral Home in North Carolina where she had worked as their secretary for many years. She moved to Washington CH in 1946. Evelyn was a former member at the Gregg St. Church of Christ in Christian Union. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, loving her pets, and being with her family.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Mary Katherine (Milton) Smith, Wade (Mary Evelyn) Derreberry, Guy (Hazel) Derreberry, and Marshal (Rose) Derreberry.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Tonda Martindill; grandchildren, Parker Martindill, and Breck Martindill; great-grandchildren, Marah, Anthony, and Brittany; and great-great-grandson, Mason; and a special caregiver, Christina McRobie. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the local area, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
