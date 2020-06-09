Fern Grube 77, of Washington C.H. passed away on May 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Woodville, Ohio on June 4, 1942 to the late Ralph Williams and Virginia Orihood Jones, step father Merle Jones Sr.

Other than her parents Fern is proceeded in death by her sons Robert Williams and Kelly Grube brothers Merle Jones Jr., Sonny Jones, Terry Jones, sister Diane Johnson, Peachy Williams, grandchildren Wendy Williams, Nikia Warren, Brentan Pagett, Dusty Pinkerton.

Fern is survived by her daughters Patty (Richard) Canter of Washington C.H., Michell Grube of Gallipolis, Tammy Grube of Washington C.H., sister Anna (Doodle) ward, Numerous Grandchildren, Great grandchildren and Great- Great Grandchild along with nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Washington cemetery on June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm with Danny Dodds officiating.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio