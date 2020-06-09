Fern Grube
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fern Grube 77, of Washington C.H. passed away on May 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Woodville, Ohio on June 4, 1942 to the late Ralph Williams and Virginia Orihood Jones, step father Merle Jones Sr.

Other than her parents Fern is proceeded in death by her sons Robert Williams and Kelly Grube brothers Merle Jones Jr., Sonny Jones, Terry Jones, sister Diane Johnson, Peachy Williams, grandchildren Wendy Williams, Nikia Warren, Brentan Pagett, Dusty Pinkerton.

Fern is survived by her daughters Patty (Richard) Canter of Washington C.H., Michell Grube of Gallipolis, Tammy Grube of Washington C.H., sister Anna (Doodle) ward, Numerous Grandchildren, Great grandchildren and Great- Great Grandchild along with nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Washington cemetery on June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm with Danny Dodds officiating.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrow Funeral Home
415 E Court St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-2590
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved