Florence (Flo) Lucille Atkinson Hays, age 95 of Miami Township, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace. She was born January 6, 1924 in Union Township, Fayette Co., Ohio to Albert Joseph Atkinson and Sylvia Gay McCoy Atkinson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Glen Davis Hays; her brother, A. Willard Atkinson; half-brother, Thomas L. Atkinson; half-sister, Mary Atkinson Noel and son-in-law, Donald McElwee. She is survived by her son, Larry (Deb) Hays of Chicago and daughter, Patricia (Don) McElwee of West Carrollton, Ohio; grandchildren, Joan (Matt) Franklin of Centerville, Ohio, Gregg (Elizabeth Estabrook) McElwee of Ithaca, NY and Lauren Hays of Chicago; great grandchildren, Luke and Morgan Franklin of Centerville, Ohio. Florence was a graduate of Washington Court House High School. She was employed as a switchboard operator for Western Union during World War II where she worked until her children were born. Flo enjoyed being a wife, homemaker and a proud mother of her two children. She was active in her children's lives as a PTA volunteer, Cub Scout den leader and Girl Scout co-leader. Flo was an avid voter and worked as a poll worker for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband to all 50 states as well as Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Florence had visited with local friends over her last few months, her final celebration shall be with her immediate family. Florence will be entombed with her husband in the Mausoleum of David's Cemetery, Kettering Ohio, with arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Ohio.

Published in Record Herald from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019

