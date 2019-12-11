FLOYD EUGENE KNISLEY, age 78, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 8:20 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on January 20, 1941 in Highland County to Reece and Nellie Boyard Knisley. Floyd retired from Johnson Controls Incorporated in Greenfield after thirty years of service. He enjoyed listening to country music, going to car shows, and "cruising the back roads."

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Mabel Leona Gilland Knisley; and numerous siblings.

Survivors include his sons, Rick Knisley of Sabina, Rodney (Margie) Knisley of Washington CH, and Brad (Amber) Knisley of Frankfort; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim) Knisley, Benjamin Knisley, Catie (Jeremy) Knisley, Emily Knisley, Josh Burney, Christopher Chilcote, Bradley Knisley, Jessica Knisley, Noah Kanniard, Chase Knisley, and Kaelyn Knisley; and six great-children. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Mike Skaggs officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a meal at the Hickory Lane Church of Christ, 364 Hickory Lane, Washington CH, OH 43160, following services. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com