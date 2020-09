Frances J. Ames, age 92, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020, in London. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.