Frances Pauline (Smith) Arledge-Junk, 75, of Washington Court House passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at 8:35 a.m. at her home.

Frances was born March 6, 1944, in Fayette County, Ohio to Clarence Wilson and Mary Pauline Hopper Smith. She was a 1962 graduate of Paint Valley High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Ohio University in 1974.

She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, many of those at Staunton Elementary School, before her retirement in 1998.

She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Inquiring Homebuilders Sunday school class; was a life member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and was a 20-year volunteer with Hospice of Fayette County, Inc.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Charles VanDyke and a sister-in-law, Barb Angus.

Frances is survived by her husband, David L. Junk whom she married March 13, 1999; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Elizabeth "Ibby" Arledge and two grandchildren, Ryan and Abby Arledge, all of New Martinsburg; a step-son and step-daughter-in-law, Jeff and Mandy Junk of Port Orange, FL; a brother, Ben Angus of Circleville; two step-grandchildren, Haley Junk of Longwood, FL and Caroline Burfield of Port Orange; special nieces and nephews, Chris VanDyke and his special friend, Victoria, Cathy Garrison and her husband, Garry, John VanDyke and his wife, Diane, Bev Bowers and her husband, Sam and Rose Frederick and her husband, Scotty; many great and great great nieces and nephews and her faithful canine friend, Toby.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort with the Rev. Joe Fox, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

There will be no calling hours.

With great appreciation, the family would like to thank Dr. Collins, all of the staff at the cancer center in Wilmington, Dr. Hodges and Hospice of Fayette County for providing excellent care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue or the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com