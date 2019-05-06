Frances Pauline Arledge-Junk

Guest Book
  • "Kevin, so very sorry to find out about the passing of your..."
    - Tacy Lewis
  • "So sorry to hear about the passing of Frances. She was..."
  • "(Mrs. Arledge) that's the name I knew her by. Was my 1st..."
    - Jessica Gardner
  • "So very sorry to hear of Frances passing. She was a..."
    - gamma white
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Frankfort , OH
View Map
Obituary
A graveside service for Frances Pauline (Smith) Arledge-Junk, 75, of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort with the Rev. Joe Fox, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers were Chris and John VanDyke, Sam and David Bowers, Eric and Garry Garrison. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Frances, a retired elementary school teacher and wife of David L. Junk, died Monday, April 28, 2019, at her home.
Published in Record Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
