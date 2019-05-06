A graveside service for Frances Pauline (Smith) Arledge-Junk, 75, of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort with the Rev. Joe Fox, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers were Chris and John VanDyke, Sam and David Bowers, Eric and Garry Garrison. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Frances, a retired elementary school teacher and wife of David L. Junk, died Monday, April 28, 2019, at her home.