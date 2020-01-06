LANGEN, Francis Eugene "Gene", 90, of Springfield passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oakwood Village. He was born July 15, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Ralph and Bessie (Bayliss) Langen. Gene was a United States Navy veteran, a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Audubon Society, American Legion, and St. Teresa Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and attended the University of Dayton. It was at Catholic Central that he met his wife, Margaret "Peg" (Copeland) and they were married on November 25, 1954 after Gene returned from serving in the Navy. They were the loving parents of six children. Their youngest child, Bud, died in 1991. Surviving children include Colleen (Steve) Anders of Richmond, VA; Kevin Langen, Gina Langen, and Dan (Tami) Langen, all of Columbus and Kay (Jon) Gray of Mt. Vernon, OH; eight wonderful grandsons, Kyle, Tyler and Ryan Kinsey; Adam Okuley; Christopher and Matthew Anders and Michael and Andrew Langen; brothers, Roger Langen and Allan Langen as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peg in 2017. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the church. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. For a complete obituary please visit www.conroyfh.com