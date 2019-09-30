Frank Palmer, 74, of Williamsport passed away on September 29, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1945 in Columbus to Frank and Lois (Douglas) Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was a life-long farmer and he and special friend Dave Tuggle enjoyed their partnership running the Amanda Auction House. Frank is survived by his wife Jahne (Shanks) Palmer, children Eric (Jan) and Marc (Amie) Palmer, Shelby (Duane) Shipley, grandchildren Frank, Joni, Daniel, Max, Jacob, Madalyn, great grandson Josh, brother Charlie (Becky) Palmer and by dogs Jake and Jackie. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com