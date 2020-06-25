FRANKLIN "DELANO" KNISLEY, age 79, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:01 p.m. at Court House Manor.

He was born on February 11, 1941 in Ross County to Ernest and Mary Wallace Knisley. After high school, Delano attended the Jackson Technical School for heating and cooling. Delano owned and operated Knisley's Refrigeration for many years in the Fayette County area. He was a faithful member at the Southside Church of Christ. Delano was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and son. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle during his younger years, working, going to church, and being with his family.

Delano was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lora Mae Mausling; and siblings, Delbert Knisley, Rusty Knisley, Thelma Barnett, and Vicki Collins.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Marie Gersbach Knisley, whom he married on April 5, 1997; his children, Mark (Tracie) Knisley, and Matt (Shelly) Knisley; step-children, Kenneth Butcher and his significant other, Michelle Crank, Jenny Butcher, and Loretta Noel; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Russ Mausling; siblings, Ernest Richard "Dick" (Emma) Knisley, and Winnie Havens; sisters-in-law, Sharon Knisley, and Vicky Knisley; and brothers-in-law,

Ronnie Barnett, and Larry Collins. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com