FRED "FREDDIE" PENWELL JR., age 67, of Pedro, Ohio, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9:09 a.m. at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born on February 7, 1953 in Fayette County to Fred and Mary Crouch Penwell. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. Freddie proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He had worked in construction for most of his adult life. Eddie was a member of the Moose Lodge #701 in Ironton, Ohio, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Ashland, Kentucky, and the Laborers' International Union of North America.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Penwell; and step-son, John Bailey.

Survivors include his long-time companion, Rebecca Bailey; his son, Travis Dean Penwell; siblings, Barbara (Jeff) Schiller, Steve Penwell, and Jeff (Jenny) Penwell; extended family, Dave (Monica) Brown, Steve (Danielle) Hackworth, Scott (Ruth) Hackworth, and Peggy (Ed) Bruce; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Washington Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com