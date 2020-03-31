The graveside service for Fred "Freddie" Penwell Jr., age 67, of Pedro, Ohio, formerly of Washington CH, was held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Jerry Summers officiating.

Pallbearers for burial were Brian Schiller, Scott Montgomery, Jeremy Penwell, Zackary Penwell, Steve Hackworth, and Scott Hackwork. The honorary pallbearer was Jeff Penwell.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Chuck Snyder, Dave Frederick, Glenn Rankin, Phil French, Tom Payne, Tom Slager, Gib Yoho, and James Thayer with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Mr. Penwell's sister, Barbara Schiller. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Penwell passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.