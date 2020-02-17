FREDERICK R. JONES, age 81, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:07 a.m. at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born on August 14, 1938 in Wise County, Virginia to Paul and Dora Qualls Jones. Fred proudly served his county is the US Navy from 1955-1959; he was stationed on an Icebreaker Ship and traveled the world from top to bottom in one year. Fred moved to Fayette County in 1965. He had worked as a route salesman for Buckeye and Conn's Potato Chips until he retired; after retirement, he spent his time bartending at The Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Arville Jones, Earl Jones, Harold Jones, and Shirley Martin.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Barbara K. Marsh Jones; children, Danny (Phoebe) Martinson, Anita Jones, Sam (Bill) Davis, and Fred (Laura) Jones; grandchildren, Jake (Polly), Thomas, Aaron, Brandon, Wes (Brandi), Kyle (Katie), Larry, Justin, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Austin, Bryson, Wiley, Josie, and Ella; and brothers, Carl (Jeanie) Jones, and Joe Jones. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Joy Stanforth officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place following services. The Fayette County Honor Guard and the Fraternal Order of Eagles will also be included during the evening ceremony.

Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfunearlhome.com.