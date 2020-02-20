The funeral service for Frederick R. Jones, age 81, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Joy Stanforth officiating.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included James Thayer, Tom Payne, Chuck Snyder, Cecil Ratliff, Phil French, Bob Everhart, Glenn Rankin, and Tom Slager, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Navy Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Jones's wife, Barbara K. Jones. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles also honored Mr. Frederick Jones with a special tribute ceremony.

Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.