Frieda E. Craig, 96, of Jeffersonville, Ohio, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 6:16 a.m. at Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had been residing since December 2017.

Frieda was born July 25, 1922, in Madison County, Ohio to Warren and Grace Fultz Young. She was the last surviving member of the Wayne High School class of 1940, in Good Hope. She lived most of her life in Fayette County.

She formerly been lunch room supervisor at Miami Trace High School.

Frieda was a member of the Spring Grove United Methodist Church. She had been a member of the Washington Court House Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; the former Pythian Sisters in Jeffersonville and was a longtime precinct judge for the Fayette County Board of Elections. She had been a 4-H advisor and loved quilting.

On August 24, 1940, she married Richard Delwin Craig. He preceded her in death on October 7, 1996. She was also preceded by a son-in-law, Michael Cunningham in 2006, and a half sister, Janet Cline.

She is survived by four children, Marsha and John Smith of Columbus; Theodore D. Craig and his wife, Judith, and Pam Cunningham, all of Washington Court House, and David W. Craig of Jeffersonville; five grandchildren, Teddy Craig and Bradley D. Craig and his wife, Maggie of Washington Court House, Brian Craig and his wife, Christina, of Fayetteville, Ohio, Jason E. Cunningham and Darren P. Cunningham, both of Grove City, Ohio; five great grandchildren, Audrey, Kaylee, Garrett, Kelby and Owen Craig and nieces and nephew, June Steiner, Jane Rohlfing and Tommy Cline.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church and the Rev. Paul K. Zimmerman, retired United Methodist minister, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

