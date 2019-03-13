A graveside service for Frieda E. Craig, 96, of Jeffersonville, was held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville, with the Rev. Paul K. Zimmerman, retired United Methodist minister, officiating.

Pallbearers were David, Bradley and Brian Craig, Jason and Darren Cunningham and Don Staten. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Frieda, widow of Richard D. Craig, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had been residing since December 2017.