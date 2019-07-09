Frieda Ellis Noble, age 93, of Washington C.H., passed away on Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at Carriage Court. Born June 14, 1926 in Bookwalter, she was the daughter of Leslie and Olive Coil Leeth. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Ellis in 1988, and Meade Noble in 2012. A graduate of Midway High School, Frieda was always active in farming, serving as a 4-H leader and was a member of the former White Oak Grove Church. Frieda is survived by her daughters: Loretta (Bill) Stackhouse and Joyce (Chris) Schlichter. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren: Leslie Stackhouse, Chad (Amy) Stackhouse, Nikki (Tony Jurasz) Stackhouse, Jason (Jennie) Pierson and Jeana Pierson; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Aubrey, Charlie, Lexi, Jacey and Jaxson; brother, Eldon (Patty) Leeth and brother in law, Steve Strayer; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, Frieda was also preceded by a sister, Janice Strayer and brother, Gerald Leeth. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sabina Cemetery. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Fayette County. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.