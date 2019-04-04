Furman Lee Robinson, age 50, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home.

He was born November 18, 1968 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of Arnold Lee Robinson and Jean A. Mullikin.

He was a forklift driver at YUSA Corporation of Washington C.H.

He is survived by his wife, Kelli (Bonner) Robinson whom he married May 31, 2011; one son, Devin Robinson of Hillsboro; one stepdaughter, Valley Malcolm of Washington C.H.; one stepson, Vladimir Richards of Newark; two step grandchildren; mother, Jean Mullikin Smith of Greenfield; three brothers, Wade (Carol) Darr of Bainbridge, Tim (Ruby) Hughes of Hillsboro, and Scott Smith of Washington C.H.; two sisters, Christy Ingles of Washington C.H. and Christina Darr of Washington C.H.; numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Robinson; two stepfathers, Tommy Smith and Hap Smith.

Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, April 7 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Rev. Wayne Combs officiating and followed by cremation.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

