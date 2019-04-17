GAGE HUNTER MALLOW, age 18, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born on April 20, 2000 in Fayette County to Jamie and Brande Mouser Mallow. He was a senior at Washington High School. Gage was currently employed part-time at Kroger and during the summer he worked at Sugar Creek Packing along with his Dad. He was very much an "old soul." Gage was known for his quick wit, making people laugh, and his contagious smile. He enjoyed Chevrolet trucks, hunting, hiking, campfires, grilling hamburgers, and listening to old country western music.

Gage was preceded in death by his mother, Brande Mallow; and his grandfather, Jerry Mouser.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, Jamie (Nikki) Mallow, siblings, Gavin Mallow, Chase Mallow, Blake Mallow, Gunner Mallow, Camden Mallow, and Farrah Hatfield; grandparents, Jane (Ronnie) Wright, Marianna Lower, William (Shawn) Mallow, Alfred (JoAnne) Cornell; aunt and uncle, Tim (Tara) Batson; and cousin, Troy Batson.

Also surviving is a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

