GARNET ANN DAWSON, age 86, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:44 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as she was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 23, 1933 in Fayette County to Ernest Eugene and Rose Elva Mae Shadley Beverly. She attended Washington High School. Garnet was fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home Mom and raise her four children. She enjoyed doing word-searches, working in her flower garden, cooking, and being with her family.

Garnet was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; and five brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Dale Dawson, whom she married on July 1, 1950; children, Randy (Julia) Dawson, Ronnie Dawson, Jenny (Jim) Makselan, and Richard (Patie) Dawson II; grandchildren, Jacob (Erika) Dawson, William "Bill" Dawson, Rob (Dawn) Dawson, Allen (Dawn) Dawson, Scott Dawson, Amy Dawson, Kyler (Sarah) Dawson, Loree (Jason) Goddard, Stephanie Makselan, Jennifer (Brian) Eggleton, Richard Dawson III, and Casey (Sarah) Dawson; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

In keeping with Garnet's wishes, a graveside service will take place at the Highlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneral home.com