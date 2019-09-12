The graveside service for Garnet Ann Dawson, age 86, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with her grandson, Pastor Rob Dawson officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Highlawn Cemetery were Rob Dawson, Bill Dawson, Jake Dawson, Rickie Dawson, Casey Dawson, Allen Dawson, Kyler Dawson, and Scott Dawson.

Mrs. Dawson passed away peacefully from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.