GARY DEAN SCOTT JR., age 49, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.



He was born on October 11, 1970 in Fayette County to Gary Dean Sr. and Priscilla Jones Scott. He was a 1989 graduate of Washington High School. Gary was raised in the Bethel Pentecostal Church in London, Ohio. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, watching movies, listening to music, attending sporting events, and being with his family.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gary Scott Sr.; and his grandparents, Chester and Florence Scott, and Robert and Edna Jones.



Survivors include his mother, Priscilla Scott; his wife, Christina Hawkins Scott, whom he married on February 12, 2007; children, Mikayla, and Trystin; brother, Shannon (Ashley) Scott; nephew, Carson Scott; nieces, Ava Scott, and Charlotte Scott; grandmother, Charlotte Jones; uncles, Robert “Bobby” Jones, DeWayne “Pete” Jones, Stephen “Muff” Jones, Guy Jones, Paul Craig Jones, Martin “Marty” Jones; great-auntie, Patty Turner; and special friends, Katherine, and Sonya.



Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with their expenses. The family is also requesting that everybody please wear a mask or other facial covering during the service.



The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place Church, 240 Courthouse Pkwy, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.