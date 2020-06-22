Gary Lee Adams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARY LEE ADAMS, age 72, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio.

He was born on January 6, 1948 in Clinton County to Harold and Delores Adams Cox. Gary retired from A&B Asphalt out of Springfield, Ohio and was a member of Laborers Local 1410. He had attended the New Martinsburg Community Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, playing guitar, writing his own music, and being with his family.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Patsy Ann Dilley-Adams, whom he married on December 31, 1975; and siblings, Jane Edwards, and Edward Cox.

Survivors include his children, Richard "Joey" Myers, and Jason (Christy) Adams; grandchildren, Derek Joel Myers, Leevi Caden Jace Myers, Skyler Lee Travis Adams, Braden Moore, and Haleigh Moore; and brother, Terry (Crystal) Cox. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family has requested that all visitors wear a mask or other facial covering. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved