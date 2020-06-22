GARY LEE ADAMS, age 72, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio.

He was born on January 6, 1948 in Clinton County to Harold and Delores Adams Cox. Gary retired from A&B Asphalt out of Springfield, Ohio and was a member of Laborers Local 1410. He had attended the New Martinsburg Community Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, playing guitar, writing his own music, and being with his family.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Patsy Ann Dilley-Adams, whom he married on December 31, 1975; and siblings, Jane Edwards, and Edward Cox.

Survivors include his children, Richard "Joey" Myers, and Jason (Christy) Adams; grandchildren, Derek Joel Myers, Leevi Caden Jace Myers, Skyler Lee Travis Adams, Braden Moore, and Haleigh Moore; and brother, Terry (Crystal) Cox. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family has requested that all visitors wear a mask or other facial covering. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com