Gary Michael Green, age 75, of Greenfield, OH, went to meet is heavenly father on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was born January 15, 1945, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of John Elmer and Frances (Black) Green.

Gary lived life to the fullest and was very active and loved everyone. He was a 1963 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and former member of the F.O.E. #423 in Washington C.H. He retired as a senior foreman of ARMCO in Washington C.H., after nearly 40 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Jerry Jones General Contracting and then at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

He is survived by his wife Linda (Blake) Green whom he married on May 29, 1964; two sons, Timothy Michael (Glena) Green of Washington C.H., Gary Neil (Rachele) Green of Greenfield; one daughter, Mindy (Jason) Campbell of Bainbridge; four grandchildren, Shalyn (Shawn) Stephenson, Blake Michael Green, Alexandra Marie Campbell , Megan Green; three great grandchildren, Trinity, Serenity and Avery Stephenson; one sister, Connie Milburn of Sabina; five brothers, Thomas (Sheri) Green, John (Judy) Green, Jeff Green, Rick Green, John Beekman and numerous other loved family members.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Green, Clarence Beekman; four sisters, Goldie Holbrook, Glenna Beekman, Rowena Miller, Dot Lu Green; both parents and stepmother, Dorothy Green.

A private family gathering will be held due to COVID-19. Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 16 at the Walnut Creek Cemetery, across from Buckeye Hills Country Club, with Pastor Jay Fabin officiating. Friends are welcome to come to the graveside service and show their respect from their cars if they wish.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

