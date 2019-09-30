Gary Ray Mick, 59, passed away peacefully at his home in Rosewell, New Mexico with his family at his side.

He was born on August 24th, 1960 in Washington Court House to Glen and Betty Mick. He left us on Sunday, Sept. 29th.

His father Glen preceded him in 2012. Gary had a six-month illness from Leukemia. Leaving to love and miss him always his wife of 27 years Crystal, two sons Lucas and Austin, two daughters Allie and Tiffany, three granddaughters, mother Betty, three brothers and wives Steve and Naomi, Dave and Cathy, Chuck and Nikki, two sisters Jan and Pam Mick, his family of aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gary's wishes were to be cremated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.