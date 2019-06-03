Gary Ward Cockerill II

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ward Cockerill II.
Service Information
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Obituary
Send Flowers

GARY WARD COCKERILL II, age 52, of Sabina, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:12 a.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 19, 1966 in Fayette County to Gary Ward and Mary Belle Shoemaker Cockerill. He was a 1985 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Gary has worked as a farmer all of his life. He enjoyed gambling, hunting, collecting coins and John Deere Tractors, crop cruising, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his father; brother, J.M. "Bubba" Cockerill; and grandparents, Marion and Mary Jo Cockerill, and James and Virginia Shoemaker.

Survivors include his mother; the mother of his children, Angie Cockerill; children, Megan B. (Craig) Smith, Maura B. (Phillip) Cockerill, Mason B. (Alexis) Cockerill, and Madison B. Cockerill and her fiancé, Chad Emmons; grandchildren, Mariah O. Cockerill, McKenna L. Cockerill, Brock J. Cockerill, Kinsleigh N. Cockerill, and Baby Cockerill arriving in January; sister, Garel Armintrout; nephew, Justin Armintrout; and his step-mother, Mary Ann Cockerill. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Gray Marshall officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday evening from 5-8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Record Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.