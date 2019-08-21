GENEVA ELAINE ROLL, age 92, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 7:35 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on April 8, 1927 in Kentucky to James and Murrel Templeman Caudill. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Geneva was fortunate to be a stay-at-home Mom. She was a faithful member at the Unity Fellowship Church in Washington CH. She enjoyed cooking, going to church, listening to gospel music, and being with her family.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Leroy Roll, whom she married on October 22, 1945; infant son, Charles Leroy Roll Jr.; daughter, Janet Feezle; grandsons, Greg Barton Roll, and Rick Feezle; and siblings, Viola, Inez, Hilda, Mary, Betty, and Arlie.

Survivors include her children, Pat Burke, Robert "Bob" (Betty) Roll, and Pam Feezle; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Larry, and Kathy.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 at the Unity Fellowship Church, 4405 Prairie Road NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Keith Clary officiating with burial to follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Family and friends may visit at the church on Friday evening from 5-7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com