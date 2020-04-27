GEORGE A. "SONNY" MCKENZIE, age 56, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. at his sister's home.

He was born on October 24, 1963 in Boyd County, Kentucky to Richard Phillip and Frances Louise Dartey McKenzie. He had attended Washington High School. Sonny had been a railroad worker for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved the outdoors.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jimmy Depaulo.

Survivors include his children, Dusten Cain, and Jessica (Josh) Moroney; grandchildren, Makylah Cain, and Kane Moroney; and siblings, Paul McKenzie and his significant other, Mary Miley, Ruth Oiler and her significant other, Gary Kellenberger, Candy (Bobby) Webb, Joey Depaulo, and Beverly Jacklitch. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held when conditions permit.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com