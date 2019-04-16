George Dale Teets, 87, of Circleville, died April 16, 2019 at the Wexner Heritage House. He was born on June 14, 1931 in Williamsport, the son of Albert and Jane (Allen) Teets. He was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, retired from the Veterans Administration in Chillicothe and a member of the Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Alice Carroll, Martha Morse and Robert Teets. He is survived by his children, David Teets, Vivian (Jess) Wood and Janet Meeks; 9 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; ex-wife, Rosemary; special friends, Sue and Steve and Betty, Mitzy and Susan. Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday April 18, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may call from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Docks Creek Cemetery, Huntington, WV on Friday. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.