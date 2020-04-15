George Ezra Balzer, Jr., 75, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 10:45 p.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where he had been residing since November 18, 2016.

He was born in June 14, 1944, in Pike County, Ohio to George Ezra and Ruby Swearinger Balzer. He was a 1964 graduate of Central High School in Columbus and moved to this community in 2011, from Columbus.

George was a retired employee of the Maytag division of Whirlpool Corporation.

He was a member of Grace Community Church; the Fayette County Commission on Aging and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. At Court House Manor, he enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles and bible studies. He also enjoyed gospel music.

He is survived by a son, Michael (Angela) DuVernay of Washington Court House; a daughter, Joy (Bret Voiers) Watkins of Canal Winchester and four grandchildren, Thomas May, Braxton DuVernay, Trent and Rachael Watkins.

A private graveside service, with complete military honors, will be held at the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Jay Lucas, minister at the Grace Community Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Avenue; Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue or the activities fund at Court House Manor, 555 North Glenn Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

