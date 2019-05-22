George J. Giammarino 76, of Jeffersonville passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Brooklyn New York on October 9, 1942 to the late Joseph and Antoinette Bianco Giammarino.

George was a past president of the Washington Shrine, a member Fayette Lodge 107 F&AM Masonic Lodge, loved training dogs and enjoyed collecting watches.

George is survived by his Children Rick Giammarino of Baltimore Ohio, Joe Giammarino of Westerville, Theresa (Clay) Woodword of Renoldsburg and Clifford Browning of Westerville.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Cecil Seaman officiating. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Friday May 24, 2019 for a celebration of life from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL Home, Washington C.H., Ohio

