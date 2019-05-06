GEORGE "BUDDY (Mac-Tool Man) SALYERS, age 80 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Buddy was a longtime resident of Fayette County living in the small community of Staunton most of his life.

He was born on May 11, 1938 in Greenup, Kentucky to Preston and Irene Hensley Salyers. He was a graduate of Washington Court House High School. Buddy proudly served in the United States Army and spoke volumes of his time served while abroad in Germany. Buddy was employed by NCR in Washington Court House for 15 years. He was known as 'The Mac-Tool Man" around Fayette and surrounding counties as he was a Distributor of Mac-Tools for many years. After retiring as a tool distributor, Buddy later worked for Washington Court House City Schools several years as a van driver transporting children to and from school. He often spoke fondly of the crew he worked with and the time spent at local restaurants sitting at the "round-table" discussing and resolving the happenings of Fayette County and beyond. Buddy was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Washington Court House where he had served the Lord in many capacities and position over the years. Buddy never met a stranger in life and was quick with a kind word or something witty. His family and grand-children have fond memories of his love for the Andy Griffith show, playing wiffle-ball or throwing frisbee outside after supper.

George was preceded in death by his parents: uncle/aunt Clarence & Imogene Cassel: sister, Hannah Hidy. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Wisecup Salyers whom he married on August 4, 1963: sisters, Audrey Holdren, Wilma McBrayer: children, Brad Salyers, Janelle (Trent) Anderson, and Shane (Heidi) Salyers: grandchildren, Trey (Lauren) Anderson, Tobin Anderson, Shay Salyers, and Skye Salyers. Also surviving are several close nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 900 Highland Avenue, Washington Court House with Rev. Dan Mclean officiating. Burial will follow the service at Twin Township Cemetery on Rt 50 in Bourneville, Ohio (Ross County). Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summers-funeralhome.com