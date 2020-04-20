Gary Miller, age 77 of New Holland entered into Eternal Life on April 17, 2020, passing peacefully at St. Catherine's rehabilitation facility. He was born in Hilliard, Ohio, on September 15, 1942, but his death was sudden and unexpected. Gary served twenty-eight years as a Police Officer for the City of Upper Arlington. Upon his retirement from the Department, Gary served nineteen years as a Trustee for Marion Township and worked eighteen years with J.D. Equipment in Washington Court House. He was a proud member of the Hilliard Class of 1962.

Gary enjoyed, his farm, hunting, fishing, family, and he adored his grandchildren. He was also a highly accomplished marksman; traveling the country for years representing the Upper Arlington Police Department, winning multiple tournaments, including a Nation Championship. Gary was also a member of the Avery Masonic Lodge #493 in Hilliard, Ohio, for more than fifty years, and was a Thirty-Second Degree Member of Scottish-Rite. He also belonged to the Eastern Star Sterling Chapter #74.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Robert Miller; siblings Don, Jack, Joyce, Jean, Denny, and Darlene. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Sharon, daughters Kimberly, and Michelle (Jeffrey), grandchildren Emma and Luke, siblings Dorothy (Robin), Robert (Lori), Barbara, Robin (Donald), brother-in-law Steve Hammond, and a multitude of aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to the CoVid-19 crisis, immediate family only will be celebrating his life at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main Street, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 43162, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gary's name to the Ohio C.O.P.S - Concerns of Police Survivors at https://www.ohiocops.org/.

