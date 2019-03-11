Gladys L. Shoemaker, 101, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, March 11, 2019, at 8:03 a.m. at Court House Manor where she had been residing since December 2016.

Mrs. Shoemaker was born July 9, 1917, at Milledgeville in Fayette County, Ohio to Ward Lincoln and Grace Elizabeth Morgan Wilt. She was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Wilmington College. She was a lifelong resident of this community.

She began her teaching career at Sedalia in Madison County, then taught at Good Hope and later at the Washington Middle School and Washington High School.

Mrs. Shoemaker was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Alpha Delta chapter of Ohio State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She was an avid reader.

On May 31, 1944, she married Joseph Harold Shoemaker. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2007. She was also preceded by a sister, Jane Foster in 2016, and a brother, Alan Wilt in 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Jo Hodous of Cincinnati and Julie Beth McGuff and her husband, Patrick, of Columbus, three grandchildren, Rory Hodous and his wife, Sarah, of Mason, OH, Katlin McGuff and her husband, David Fortunato, of Cincinnati and Kelsey McGuff of Westerville; a sister, Maxine Warner of Washington Court House and several nieces and nephews and great and great great nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral

Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon Thursday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carnegie Public Library, 127 South North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

