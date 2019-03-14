The funeral for Gladys L. Shoemaker, 101, of Washington Court House, was held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Mrs. Shoemaker's grandchildren, Rory Hodous, Katlin McGuff and Kelsey McGuff, delivered the eulogy. Anita Sheridan was the pianist and accompanied Richard Glass as he sang "I Can Only Imagine."

Pallbearers for the burial in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery were Patrick and Rory Hodous, Jeff, Wes and Jon Wilt and Scott Backenstoe.

Gladys, a retired teacher and widow of Joseph Shoemaker, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Court House Manor where she had been residing since 2016.