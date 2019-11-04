Glen Warren Vernon, 83, of Atlanta, Ohio died Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. at his home.

He was born May 13, 1936, in Holmes County, Ohio to Wilbur Charles and Catherine Tomkins Vernon. He was a graduate of Bloomingburg High School and had lived the past 50 years in the Atlanta community.

Before his retirement, he had worked 17 years at the Robertson Fence Company in Mt. Sterling and had also worked at the glove factory in Mt. Sterling.

Glen was a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church and enjoyed working at its fish fries.

On August 6, 1960, he married the former Peggy Ann Nelson. She preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2010.

Glen is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Robin Vernon, and Rob and Rhonda Vernon, all of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Josh and Elizabeth Burnheimer, Felicia (Alphonso) Rice and Evan Vernon; six great-grandchildren, Logan Jeffers, Laura Burnheimer, Bryce Jeffers, Gabriella Vernon, Aaliyah Rice and Alphonso Rice, Jr.; two brothers, his twin, Gene Vernon and his wife, Helen, of Washington C.H. and Raymond Vernon of Atlanta; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alfred and Helen Nelson of Palm Bay, Florida and his best friend, Donna Evans of Atlanta.

The funeral will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Reverend Phillip B. Collie, Sr., minister at the Second Baptist Church in Washington C.H., officiating. Burial will follow in the Bloomingburg Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160 or the Atlanta United Methodist Church, c/o 24960 Moler Road, Williamsport, Ohio 43164.

Glen's family would like to give special thanks to Cynthia and Phillip Collie, Emma Blair and Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County for the exceptional and loving care they provided.

