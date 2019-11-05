The funeral for Glen Warren Vernon, 83, of Atlanta, Ohio was held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Phillip B. Collie, minister at the Second Baptist Church in Washington Court House, officiating. Rev. Collie also sang "In the Garden." Cynthia Collie read the scripture and the obituary.

Pallbearers for the burial in the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Mark, Rob, Evan and Mike Vernon, Tom Helms and Scott Gerhardt.

Glen, a former Robertson Fence Company employee and widower of Peggy Nelson Vernon, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home.