Glen Warren Vernon

Guest Book
  • "Loving thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Glen..."
    - Charlotte (Moats) Bemis-Hake
  • "Praying for you All."
    - Dani Brown
  • "So deeply sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family...."
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH
43145
(740)-495-5216
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
Obituary
The funeral for Glen Warren Vernon, 83, of Atlanta, Ohio was held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Phillip B. Collie, minister at the Second Baptist Church in Washington Court House, officiating. Rev. Collie also sang "In the Garden." Cynthia Collie read the scripture and the obituary.

Pallbearers for the burial in the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Mark, Rob, Evan and Mike Vernon, Tom Helms and Scott Gerhardt.

Glen, a former Robertson Fence Company employee and widower of Peggy Nelson Vernon, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
