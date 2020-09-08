1/1
Glenn Edward Armintrout
GLENN EDWARD ARMINTROUT, age 88, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on May 19, 1932 in Pike County to Henry George "HG" and Oma Douglas Armintrout. He was a graduate of Scioto High School. Glenn proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong farmer in Fayette County. Glenn also owned and operated Sons and Armintrout Stump Grinding and Tree Transplanting and Custom Round Hay Baling. Glenn was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed tractor pulls, farming, wintering in Florida with his wife, and being with his family.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Vora Lee Armintrout, and Alvin Armintrout.

Survivors include his wife, Elnora Grace Honaker Armintrout, whom he married on September 11, 1954; children, Edward Glenn "Ed" (Diana Elaine) Armintrout, and Jeffrey Douglas "Jeff" Armintrout; grandchildren, Mandy Lynn (Jason) Durose, Lauran Erica (Josh) Creagan, and Justin Jeffrey (Ashley) Armintrout; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Colton, Gracelyn, Teagan, Addison "Addie", A.J., and

Grace Elizabeth; and sister, Deskey Posey. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 11-1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
