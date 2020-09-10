1/
Glenn Edward Armintrout
The graveside service for Glenn Edward Armintrout, age 88, of Washington CH, was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Ed Armintrout, Jeff Armintrout, Justin Armintrout, Josh Creagan, Jason Durose, and Bob Kellough. Honorary pallbearers included great-grandchildren, Jenna, Colton, Gracelyn, Teagan, Addie, A.J., and Grace.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Patti Dewees. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Chuck Snyder, Glenn Rankin, Larry Cruea, Bob Everhart, Cecil Ratliff, Gib Yoho, and Phil French, with Mike Curl serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Armintrout's wife, Elnora Grace Armintrout. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Armintrout passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
