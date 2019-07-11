GLENNA MARIE SAUNDERS, age 62, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6:01 p.m. at her home.

She was born on January 30, 1957 in Greenfield, Ohio to Glenn William and Phyllis Ann Freshour Newlan. She attended Miami Trace High School and then furthered her education at Southern State Community College where she obtained an Associate's Degree in Nursing. Glenna had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Wintersong Village and also did Home Health. Glenna's daughter stated, "She was an amazing nurse and she really enjoyed taking care of her patients." Glenna was known for being a strong, independent, and loving woman. She also enjoyed reading and being with her family and granddaughters.

Glenna was preceded in death by her father; brother, Skipper Newlan; brothers-in-law, Randy Cox, and John Jett; and nephew, Ryan Cox.

Survivors include her mother, Phyllis Newlan and her special friend, Tom Slager; her husband, Ricky Allen Saunders, whom she married on April 1, 1987; daughter, Thei Ann Marie Saunders; granddaughters, Isabella Beatrice Voshall, and Emmalin Dean Voshall; and siblings, Jeanne Jett, and Patti Cox. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with Glenna's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com