Glennis "Katy" Smith 74, of Jeffersonville passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Four Seasons of Washington Court House. She was born in Xenia on March 27, 1944 to the late Joseph and Juanita Paul Ellison.

In addition to her parents Glennis preceded in death by two brothers David and Kenny Ellison.

Glennis is survived by her husband Gary Smith of Jeffersonville, Son Joe Smith of Jeffersonville, Daughter Joni (Ron) Moore of Jeffersonville, brother Richard (Jeanie) Ellison of Washington C.H., two sisters Jean Higgins of Washington C.H., Margy (Ben) Cantrell of Jeffersonville, grandchildren Rhonnie Moore and Andy Moore.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesdays March 27, 2019 at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Matt Anders officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

